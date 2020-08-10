Shots fired at Newtownards home

General view of Blenheim Drive in Newtownards, Co. Down, where a number of shots were fired at a property late on Sunday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Newtownards.

It happened on Blenheim Drive in the Westwinds area on Sunday at around 11.30pm.

It was reported that a number of shots were fired through the front door of the house.

Police said there were no injuries and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Detectives appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 2558 09/08/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/