Shots fired at Newtownards home

Shots have been fired at a Co Down home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the shooting incident at a house in the Canberra Gardens area on Monday.

A number of shots were fired, causing damage to the front door of the property. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2356 14/09/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.