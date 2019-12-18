Shots fired at Omagh home with children inside

Shots were fired at a family home in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident took place in the Clonmore Gardens area at around 6pm.

A number of shots were fired through the kitchen and upstairs bedroom windows of the house.

A woman and two children were inside the house at the time. They were not injured, but were left badly shaken.

A PSNI spokesperson described it as a "reckless attack on a family home with no regard to the lives of those inside or anyone living nearby",

"Detectives would ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 1669 18/12/19," the spokesperson said.

"Alternatively information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."