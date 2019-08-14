Shots fired at Omagh house leaves community 'deeply concerned'

Shots were fired at a house in the Thornlea area of Omagh in an incident that took place on Tuesday evening.

Detectives are appealing for information after they received a report just after 8.15pm about the shots, which struck the front door and window of the house.

A black motorcycle with two riders was seen heading towards Deverney Road.

A man and a woman were inside at the time and have been left badly shaken.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he is deeply concerned by the incident.

"This report has me, and many others in the Omagh area, deeply concerned and shocked.

"Guns have no place on our streets and we could easily have witnessed a fatality due to the reckless acts of these individuals," he said.

Sinn Féin MP Orfhlaith Begley has condemned those behind the shooting.

“This is a quiet area and no one wants to see this type of activity," she said.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this reckless act of violence to come forward to the PSNI immediately. We need to send a strong message that gun crime has no place in Omagh and will not be tolerated," said Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information, or who may have seen this vehicle, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1801 of 13/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."