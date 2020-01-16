Shots fired at rear window of house in Omagh

A number of shots have been fired at the rear window of a house in Omagh, leaving a woman badly shaken.

It happened in Gortnagarn Road on Wednesday shortly before 9.30pm.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "We are currently working to establish a motive for this attack and would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 900 16/01/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."