Shots fired at west Belfast home in ‘reckless’ attack say PSNI

Shots have been fired at a property in west Belfast in what police have described as a “reckless” attack.

The incident is understood to have taken place on Sunday around 11pm, when the householder reported hearing a “loud bang”.

On Monday afternoon, however, a bullet was discovered lodged in the front door of the property, which is located in the Lisvarna Heights area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.

"As we investigate to establish who was involved in this incident and a motive, we are asking anyone who was in the area last night and who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1520 of 02/08/21.

Alternatively, reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/