Shots fired by masked men in ‘brazen and dangerous’ act in Derry’s Bogside area

An investigation is underway after shots were fired by masked men in the Bogside area of Derry.

Officers on Monday conducted a search of Durrow Park after the incident, which is thought to have taken place on Friday night.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Police have said they're aware of video footage circulating on social media in relation to the incident.

Ulster Unionist Foyle candidate Ryan McCready called the shooting incident “despicable, reckless and incredibly dangerous”.

"There is no place within our society for masked, armed men who brandish and indiscriminately discharge firearms… irrespective of what area it happens in.

"The risk to life posed by these actions is unacceptable as these bullets do end up coming back down to the ground and care not whether they hit a child nor a pensioner.

“This type of activity is designed to intimidate and spread fear amongst the people of the Bogside. They don’t want this, I don’t want this, nobody in this City wants this and it really needs to stop.

"I would encourage anyone who has information, to have the confidence and conviction to report this barbaric crime to either the PSNI or via crime stoppers, which is anonymous.”

He added: “This type of lawlessness is not reflective of the people within the local community, who want nothing more than to break free from the negative and the regressive chokehold of proscribed terrorists.

"Together we can stand up against all forms of terrorism by reporting it, let’s give no quarter to any aspect of terrorist activities within our City and communities.”

SDLP candidate and councillor Brian Tierney said the days of masked gunmen on the street “should stay in the past where they belong”.

"The people behind this incident on Friday have done nothing more than attract negative attention to themselves and their community,” he said.

“This was a sinister incident and I’m particularly concerned that there are people in possession of firearms in our community. The people behind this act have no support in this city and are achieving nothing, I’d urge them to wise up and decease with this type of activity."

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "This was a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness.

"The sight of armed and masked men on the streets of this city is unacceptable. This was an appalling display of contempt by those responsible towards the community. There is no justification for this.

"The public can be assured we will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause in our communities."

Paramilitary Crime Task Force Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: "An investigation is under way into this incident, and we're appealing for anyone with information to contact us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident."

“Call 101, quoting reference number 1023 of 11/04/22.”