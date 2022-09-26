Shots fired in Co Tyrone where masked men were spotted

Shots have been fired at a property in Ardboe.

Shots have been fired at a property in Co Tyrone during a “reckless” attack, police have said.

Masked men were also reported in the Lake View Cottages area of Ardboe just before 10.15pm on Sunday.

A number of windows at the front and rear of the house were smashed during the incident.

No one was inside at the time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.15pm, it was reported that shots had been fired in the area.

"Enquiries are now underway and we are also investigating reports that masked men were observed in the area.

“Enquiries are now underway and we are also investigating reports that masked men were observed in the area.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1862 of 25/09/22.”