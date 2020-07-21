Shots fired in 'reckless' attack on family home in Ardoyne

The scene in North Belfast where Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in Ardoyne last night.

The scene in North Belfast where Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in Ardoyne last night.

Shots have been fired at a family home in Ardoyne in what has been described as a "reckless and cowardly attack".

It happened at Cranbrook Court in north Belfast on Monday evening.

The house is believed to be the home of a woman and a young child, who were not injured in the attack. The shots were fired through the living room window.

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said: "Thankfully no one has been injured in this cowardly attack but we could have been looking at a real tragedy here.

Police investigate an overnight shooting on a house in Cranbrook Court in the Ardoyne area of Belfast. A shot was fired through the front window of the house. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

"Local people are shocked and disgusted by this shooting.

"I condemn those responsible unreservedly and urge anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the police."

The scene in North Belfast where Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in Ardoyne last night.

SDLP Oldpark Councillor Paul McCusker said the shooting was a "brutal attack" committed by criminals who need to face justice.

"No one can be allowed to intimidate this community.," he said. “Those responsible have nothing to offer people here. We are trying to build a better North Belfast and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down.”

The PSNI said the attack happened shortly after 10pm and that there were no reports of any injuries.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact them in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2337 20/07/20.