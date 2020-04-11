Shots fired in 'reckless' attack on family home in Omagh

Police cordoned off an area of Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh

An assault by a masked and armed gang on three men in their home in Omagh has been described as "brazen and reckless" by detectives.

The gang of three men forced their way into the house in the Mullaghmore Drive area of Omagh shortly after midnight on Thursday night. They fired a number of shots before demanding money from the three occupants.

The victims suffered cuts and bruising to their face, head and bodies.

Detective Constable Una McKenna appealed for anyone with information to contact them, saying: "It was reported to us just after midnight that three masked men arrived at an address in the area and demanded money, before forcing entry to the property.

"Once inside, three male occupants were assaulted sustaining injuries to their face, head and body. It was also reported that a firearm was discharged inside the property.

"Police and NIAS attended the scene, where paramedics treated two of the victims.

"This was a brazen and reckless attack, for which there is no justification. It is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injury or worse today."

The attack has been condemned by SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who said: "It is equally sickening and deplorable to hear of this incident in Omagh that could have easily led to the loss of life.

"It is my understanding that three men were assaulted at a property around midnight last night, where a number of shots were fired. This could easily have led to death.

"Thankfully there have been no fatalities.

"I would encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI. These types of crimes need to be eradicated from society."

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly was equally incensed by the attack.

He said: "I am outraged and angry the people of Omagh were subjected to this unashamed display of thuggery last night.

"There is no place for guns in our community and such barbaric behaviour is a far cry from the peaceful and safe society we are striving to build.

"My thoughts are with those men assaulted in what must have been a traumatic incident," Mr Donnelly added.

"I urge anyone with information on this disgraceful attack to contact police with it immediately, so those behind it can be brought to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101.