Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Glenalina Gardens area of west Belfast on January 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shots have been fired through the front door of a house in west Belfast this evening, the PSNI said.

A PSNI spokesman said it had received a report at around 8.15pm that several rounds had been fired in Glenalina Gardens.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.