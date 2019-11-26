Shots fired through window of Northern Ireland hairdressers

The scene on main street in Crumlin, Co Antrim, where shots were fired through the window of a hairdressers in the early hours of November 26

Police are investigating reports of a gun attack on a hairdressers in Crumlin, Co Antrim.

The attack happened at the premises on Main Street in the early hours of Tuesday, November 26.

The report of shots having been being fired through the front window of the hairdressers' shop was received at around 1.40am. There were no reports of any injuries.

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney said residents of Crumlin were in shock this morning following the incident.

“Whilst no one was injured during the incident, it has been met with shock and disbelief by the local community," he said.

“I unreservedly condemn the use of firearms on our streets. This incident has served only to instill fear in the local community and has caused disruption to residents during the follow up police operation.

“I appeal to anyone with information concerning this incident to assist the PSNI in their investigation.”

Alliance MLA for South Antrim John Blair has said the attack will be worrying for traders and residents.

“This incident will cause concern to local traders who are working hard in the run up to Christmas providing jobs and supporting the local economy. Crumlin residents are angry that guns have been brought onto the streets and I would condemn whoever was responsible in the strongest possible terms," said Mr Blair.

Anyone with information which could assist detectives is asked to contact them at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 79 26/11/19.