Should I call in twice? BBC’s Nolan criticised by ‘Damian from Londonderry’ over Derry policy

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan faced criticism from a listener after being referred to as coming from “Londonderry” rather than “Derry”.

The brief exchange on BBC Radio Ulster on Monday morning took place during a debate on a bonfire regulations.

Introducing “Damien from Londonderry”, the presenter was forced to go on a tangent to explain the BBC policy for referring to the Maiden City.

The caller pressed the broadcaster on how he was introduced, saying he had told producers he was “from Derry”. He said fellow BBC presenter William Crawley would often refer to Derry.

"Why is that Stephen, could you enlighten us on that?” Damien asked.

"Why do you introduce me (as being from Londonderry) yet whenever I first called up they asked you where you’re from and I said Derry.

"William Crawley (Talkback presenter) introduced me as being from Derry – why do you insist on saying I’m from Londonderry?”

Mr Nolan responded: “Because as far as I’m aware, the BBC advice is to refer to Londonderry on the first occasion and Derry thereafter.”

Laughing, the caller asked: “So I should call in twice every morning… seriously, that’s your excuse?”