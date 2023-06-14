Siblings of Chloe Mitchell urge public to ‘do their sister proud’ by attending vigils

Floral tributes are left at Harryville in Ballymena for Chloe Mitchell

The Community Rescue Service conducting searches along the Braid River in Co Antrim, close to Ballymena town centre, for 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell (Picture by Peter Morrison)

The distraught brother of Chloe Mitchell has urged people to attend vigils taking place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday evening in memory of his late sister.

Philip Mitchell said he is "amazed” at how the whole community has come together “in memory of my wee sister Chloe”.

“What can you say? The community has been brilliant,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“For tonight I would just like as many people as possible, if they can, even if they have to get off work, please be here for our Chloe and give her the send off she deserves."

The grieving brother of the 21-year-old who went missing in Ballymena on June 2 said the entire family has been left “devastated and broke” by what has happened.

"My mother and father – well, what can I say,” he added.

"I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy or any family to go through this here.

"It’s a living hell really.”

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of suspected human remains.

Chloe’s sibling Nadine has also paid tribute to her “best friend” ahead of a memorial service organised by mental health charity Turning Point NI set to take place at 7.30pm in King George's Park later.

"I’m lost for words at the moment but I just want to say everyone in the community and the community outside Ballymena is doing my sister proud,” she said.

"I have no words, but sister will always be living will I am because she has half of my heart and I have half of hers.

"What I would say to people with children [is] wrap them in cotton wool.

"And I would also for the people of Ballymena to take a stand while my sister is at peace."

Nadine said she will always cherish her precious memories with the “best sister” she could ever have asked for.

"She was special because she touched so many hearts – even when she was here, she was a real wee party popper, I suppose like any 21-year-old.

"She was innocent, she never done anybody any harm.

"She was her own worst enemy… Chloe would want me to be strong for my mum and dad and I can just hear her saying that to me.”

Trudi Power, from Turning Point NI said the whole town was "in mourning" following events of the last week.

"That sense of loss, it's not just in Harryville but it's throughout Ballymena and the surrounding areas," she added.

"Tonight's vigil is just to bring comfort to Chloe's family and friends through this difficult time, to show them that we are all here for them."

"For us it is about reaching out to those who have been affected directly and indirectly, for them to know that we are there for anybody.

"I think we are all struggling with it, even us as a mental health charity are struggling, so I can only imagine what the community in Harryville are actually feeling at the minute."

A second vigil will be held at Belfast City Hall at 5:30pm which has been organised by the socialist feminist movement Rosa NI.

Floral tributes are left at Harryville in Ballymena for Chloe Mitchell

Spokesperson Ann Orr said the group, like many others, had been following the news of Ms Mitchell's disappearance with "an increasing sense of dread" and were left "devastated" by the most recent developments.

"She was 21 years old and had so much living to still do and it is incredibly heartbreaking what has happened," she said.

"We wanted to make sure that people have the opportunity to express their sorrow and their grief but also to stand together in solidarity today and say never again."

It comes after police leading the murder probe appealed for people to stop sharing and commenting on graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms.

Detectives previously said the material contains inaccuracies and is "also causing significant distress to Chloe's family and friends".

Detective Chief Inspector Millar added: "I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations.

"We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe's family."