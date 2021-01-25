Sickness absence costs prison service more than £3m a year

Sickness absence has cost the Northern Ireland Prison Service more than £3 million annually for the last three years, a report said (DOJ/PA)

Sickness absence has cost the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) more than £3.5 million in the most recent year recorded, a new report has said.

It's the highest figure in three years, with cost topping £3 million annually and reaching £3,659,640 this year, the report shows.

Two reports were commissioned by the Justice Minister Naomi Long last summer; one on the support services provided for operational prison staff and another dealing with the support services provided for retired staff.

They revealed a significant number of prison staff - more than a quarter - suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and are more likely to suffer from mental health difficulties than paramedics or police officers.

However, some support services offered to prison staff are relatively under-used, while some older staff are concerned about speaking out about mental health, including being worried about the opinions of coworkers and the possibility of affecting promotion opportunities.

From April 2019 to March 2020, 988 absences were recorded in the prison service - 197 of which were stress-related. 37 were due to anxiety, seven for depression and 50 were for work-related stress. 101 absences were down to non-work related stress.

"There is also the clear issue of the current direct cost to NIPS of sickness absence being in excess of £3 million per year for the last three years (this does not include the cost of backfill for sickness absence)," the report said.

"The days lost to sickness absence should significantly reduce if much earlier interventions are made and the investment is made at the front end of the process.

"A short-term investment for longer-term gain must be considered."

Stress leading to burnout affects slightly less than a quarter of the population but it is estimated that it affects 37% of prison staff.

Those who are longer in service find it harder to speak out about the issue than new recruits.

The report noted issues over how letters to staff on sick leave are dealt with - using the term "inefficiency", which the report says has "consistently caused issues".

Expenditure to support the mental health of staff in the prison service is low given that the opening budget for the service in 2020/21 is £105,995,000, and the staffing budget is £74.123 million, the report said.

Minister Long said she was committed to delivering measures to enhance support for serving and retired prison staff and said she commissioned the review to establish whether there is more that could or should be done to help frontline staff.

She said it was hard to disagree with any of the recommendations in any of the two resulting reports:

"I share the view that the lack of bespoke support available for former prison officers, when compared to that available to former members of the police through the Police Rehabilitation and Retraining Trust, is a glaring omission.

"This is something that must and will be addressed.

"However, we should not underestimate the scale of the challenge we will face in addressing the needs of former staff and it will take considerable time to do so."