Signed Manchester United shirt and Carl Frampton gloves among items at charity sports auction

Daughter collect items to raise cash for Cancer Focus NI in memory of her late father

A signed shirt from the NI women's team is up for auction

A shirt signed by the Manchester United squad will be one of the main atrractions in the Cookstown auction to raise money for Cancer Focus NI.

A Co Londonderry woman who lost her father to cancer a year ago has spent the past 12 months collecting sporting memorabilia and is set to host an auction to raise funds for charity.

Cancer Focus NI will be the beneficiary of Victoria Ewart’s hard work in honouring the memory of her dad, Victor Scott, who loved rugby, motorsport, football and boxing.

“We wanted to do something as close to the anniversary as we could,” said the Magherafelt woman (43).

“Dad died on March 28 last year and we wanted to hold the auction at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, which was a place close to his heart.

“It will be on April 15, a week before the Cookstown 100, an event he never missed, so it all fitted in nicely.

“He was always a big sports fan. It goes back to his days growing up on the Cregagh Road in Belfast where he went to Lisnasharragh Secondary School with George Best.

“He followed George’s career, one of his favourite family photographs was of the time George came home to play for Tobermore United. He just had to be there with my brother Jonathan.

“When he passed away, and when we got over the initial grief, we decided we wanted to do something in his memory. This all fitted in with his love of sport.”

Ms Ewart has been gathering items for auction, getting them signed, arranging the event, and though she says it will be an emotional day for the family, it’s one they’re all greatly looking forward to.

She added: “He had multiple cancers in the end, but it started in the prostate and bowel. Cancer Focus was the ideal charity for what we wanted to do, and that’s make more men aware of the benefits of regular checks, being open about their health and not taking any risks.

“The money will be staying in Northern Ireland. Dad was a great Northern Ireland patriot no matter what sport.

“He’d be at Ravenhill, road races, the lot. He’d move heaven and earth to make sure he saw Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton box and we’re so happy that both have donated signed gloves.”

Over the last year Victoria has gathered quite a list of items.

These include rugby balls signed by the Irish international team with the help of Rory Best, football shirts signed by Manchester United and a vast array of motorcycling equipment signed by some of the biggest names in the sport.

“It has been quite a task, but it’s something we felt we really wanted to do,” Ms Ewart said.

“Cancer Focus runs a Keeping Well Van which goes out around communities and encourages men to come forward if they have any concerns. It’s vital work and if we can do our bit to help keep it on the road and give more men the opportunity of screening services then we’ll be delighted.

“We’ve been blown away by the generosity of the sporting community.”

With her brothers Jonathan and Dale living in New Zealand, Ms Ewart has taken the reins of organising the auction alongside her sister Aimee.

She said: “It has been a lot of work, but hopefully it will give our mum Joyce a night to be proud of.”

​Tickets for the auction on Saturday, April 15, are available from the Royal Hotel in Cookstown