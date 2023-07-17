Significant disruption expected as Newry, Mourne and Down council workers begin industrial action

Hundreds of council workers are taking part in industrial action which is expected to impact services in Co Down.

Trade union members at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council will begin working to rule on Monday.

Bin collections and leisure provision are expected to be among the services significantly disrupted over the next two weeks.

Four trades unions, Siptu, Nipsa, Unite and GMB, approved the action short of a strike after staff and management failed to reach an agreement over pay and conditions.

Union spokesperson Kevin Kelly said members of all four bodies have lost confidence in management.

"They are asking our lowest-paid members to take pay cuts during a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

"They are making staff redundant and offering severance packages while at the same time they are recruiting staff into similar positions.

"They need to know this will not be tolerated by our members and we will take whatever action is required to ensure our members suffer no further hardship than already faces all workers at this time."

The local authority confirmed it has been notified that union members are taking part in industrial action short of a strike for two weeks between Monday July 17 and Sunday July 30 (inclusive).

A spokesperson said officials had held regular meetings with union representatives and that council management was committed to a resolution.

It is hoped that negotiations, facilitated by the Labour Relations Agency, will resume in August.