Significant increase in reports of domestic abuse amid Covid lockdown in Northern Ireland

PSNI dealt with 8,302 cases in three-month period, a rise of 4%

Over 8,000 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to the PSNI during the Covid-19 lockdown, it has emerged.

The Department of Justice said there were 8,302 domestic abuse incidents recorded between April and June this year, and a further 567 domestic abuse calls made to police in the final week of March.

Official statistics show that there were higher levels of domestic abuse calls during April and May than would normally have been expected for that time of year.

According to PSNI statistics, it received 7,992 domestic violence calls between April and June the previous year, meaning there was an almost 4% increase of cases during the same period this year.

The figures have been released by the Department of Justice in response to a question submitted by UUP MLA Doug Beattie.

Concerns were raised during the lockdown that victims of domestic violence would be more vulnerable to attacks.

Women's Aid Federation in Northern Ireland said it is vital that victims are aware that support and assistance is available, even when lockdowns are in place.

It has also called for greater powers for police to respond to domestic violence attacks.

The figures have come to light as the SDLP joined with Women's Aid to sign the White Ribbon charter making the pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

The party's deputy leader Nichola Mallon said: "Domestic abuse is a horrendous reality for many women and children living across Northern Ireland. Whether it is physical violence or mental, emotional, financial or psychological abuse, it has a lasting and terrible impact on victims who are trapped in a cycle of torment.

"The Covid-19 lockdown has made the situation more painful for many. The PSNI has reported an increase in incidents of domestic violence over the last number of weeks.

"People are more vulnerable at a time like this and we must escalate our efforts to help them."

The White Ribbon Campaign is a global movement to end male violence against women. It was formed in 1991 by a group of men in Canada responding to the massacre of 14 female students to send out the message that male violence against women in all its forms is unacceptable.

The Department of Justice said: "Key priorities for the department continue to be to shine a light on what is often the hidden trauma caused by domestic abuse, coercive control and stalking.

"The department is particularly aware of the detrimental impact Covid-19 is having on victims of domestic abuse and their greater vulnerability during this period.

"We have continued to liaise with statutory and voluntary sector partners to ensure a joined-up response for those who are vulnerable and require protection. This has included provision of much needed support, advice and practical help such as accommodation for those needing to leave their homes.

"We are also keen to ensure that victims know that they are not alone and that support remains available during this challenging period."