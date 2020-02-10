'Significant progress' made in £11m Gobbins extension plans on Antrim coast

"Significant progress" has been in £11m plans to extend in The Gobbins coastal path in Co Antrim.

As part of the Belfast Region City Deal, The Gobbins Phase II project will join the upper and lower cliff paths at the popular visitor attraction.

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillor Gregg McKean, a member of the council's City Deal Elected Members Working Group, said the projects hope to create a "world-class, authentic visitor attraction" and bring increased numbers of domestic and international visitors to the borough.

Councillor McKean said progress has been made in developing an Outline Business Case for the project, which will be presented to the Treasury this summer.

Alliance representative Robert Logan said: “I commend the hard work of all those involved in progressing this vital work which will be crucial to unlocking the economic and tourism potential of our borough.

“The Gobbins is a key tourism asset in Mid and East Antrim and Northern Ireland, with thousands of visitors from around the world travelling to experience this unique attraction.

“The planned City Deal investment will build on its reputation and deliver an enhanced, world-class tourism site, which will be invaluable to our local economy.”