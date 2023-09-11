‘Significant’ rise in temporary Belfast accommodation sees spend soar to over £9m

Spending on temporary accommodation in Belfast has soared to over £9 million in the last year, according to the Housing Executive.

At a special meeting of a Belfast City Council committee, Northern Ireland Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long told councillors there had been a surge of people being given temporary accommodation to avoid homelessness in the city.

During the Housing Executive’s annual address at City Hall, councillors heard there were currently 4,605 placements in temporary accommodation, and an increased reliance on non-standard accommodation including hotels and B&Bs.

That takes the total temporary accommodation costs for Belfast in 2022/23 to £9.2 million.

Second comes Derry over the same period, at £5.8 million, while third is Ards and North Down at £0.78 million.

In total, the cost across the year for the whole of Northern Ireland was £23.71 million.

Ms Long told the chamber: “The pandemic obviously led to significant growth in the number of households who have come to us for temporary accommodation.

“Pre-pandemic the number of placements in Northern Ireland was just around 3,000 cases annually.

“That grew during and since the pandemic to 9,000, and when I presented last year, it was at 9,000.

“This year we have passed that, and we now have 10,000 placements across Northern Ireland in temporary accommodation.

“That’s not individual households, that is the number of places – people may move in and out of temporary accommodation two or three times a year.”

Ms Long added that Northern Ireland has an unending temporary accommodation duty.

“When someone comes to us for temporary accommodation, until we are able to provide them with a secure tenancy, that duty does not end,” she explained.

“In other jurisdictions it ends after a period of time, and they can say, you have had a certain period of days, weeks or months.

“That’s why the cost of providing temporary accommodation has grown so much.

“We are now spending £9.2 million on temporary accommodation in Belfast.

“That was much, much, much lower a number of years ago, and unfortunately I expect that to rise this year.”

Other figures show housing stress continues to be a problem for Belfast, as 12,175 applicants were on the housing waiting list at March 2023, with 9,531 of these (73.8%) in housing stress.

There were just over 1,580 social housing allocations in 2022/23.

The Housing Executive has identified the need for 7,982 new social units over the next five years.

It states there is an investment requirement of £123K per dwelling or £4K per annum.

During the presentation, Ms Long also promoted the opportunities for the Housing Executive, which she called “the biggest public landlord in Europe”.

Across Northern Ireland, the NIHE has completed more than 1,300 retrofits of existing stock, and Ms Long claims there is “huge potential to scale up”.

She said with an increase in Housing Executive stock there would be “positive impacts for local supply chains” and stated progress was ongoing to enable NIHE to borrow in order to invest in its stock and add to the supply.