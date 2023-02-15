‘Significant sum’ stolen as cash machine damaged in Co Londonderry

The incident occurred close to Mussenden Temple on the north coast.

A bunker containing a cash machine has been damaged and a significant sum of money stolen during an incident in Co Derry on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft at a filling station on the Mussenden Road, Articlave.

Detective Inspector Jack said: “Police received a report shortly after 12pm today, Wednesday February 15, that substantial damage had been caused to a bunker housing an ATM at a commercial premises in the area, where a significant sum of cash was taken.

“There appears to have been forced entry to the bunker, and a heavy steel door located at the rear of the bunker was prised open, before a significant sum of money was stolen.

"Our investigation is now underway to determine what happened. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 12am and 4am and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 801 of 15/02/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.