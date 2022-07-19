Significant tailbacks on M1 due to overturned lorry on Sprucefield Roundabout

There are significant delays on the M1 with the Sprucefield Roundabout near Lisburn closed on Tuesday afternoon due to an overturned lorry causing a fuel spillage.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm.

The incident has led to significant tailbacks and a crane has been deployed to recover the lorry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey. Diversions are currently in place.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Follow below for live traffic updates: