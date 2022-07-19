Significant tailbacks on M1 due to overturned lorry on Sprucefield Roundabout

Scenes from the M1 - Lisburn Services Trafficwatch NI camera

Christopher Leebody

There are significant delays on the M1 with the Sprucefield Roundabout near Lisburn closed on Tuesday afternoon due to an overturned lorry causing a fuel spillage.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm.

The incident has led to significant tailbacks and a crane has been deployed to recover the lorry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey. Diversions are currently in place.”

Follow below for live traffic updates:

