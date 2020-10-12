Silent protest: Harpist Rhian Hanson calls for end to ban on live music events

Struggling: Harpist Rhian Hanson has not had any income since March

A professional musician has urged a rethink over a ban on live performances introduced as part of stricter Covid-19 rules.

Like many in her industry, harpist Rhian Hanson has been left with no income since March following the lockdown.

Originally from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales, the mother-of-two moved to Northern Ireland six years ago following an illustrious 20-year career in London.

Rhian (44) said she is still struggling to digest the updated legislation banning all live music, announced last month.

"I gave a huge sigh of relief at the end of September knowing that I was finally looking forward to getting back to work and earning some money," she said. "Four days before my first booking in six months the announcement on a ban on live music was made. It was a huge blow and I was utterly bereft."

Rhian, whose husband Mark (40) is a timpanist with the Ulster Orchestra, said the situation now is worse than during the lockdown.

She added: "All of this summer's work has either been moved to next year or cancelled.

"Weddings are now going ahead but without me so that side of my work has quite simply disappeared and I've had to refund many brides with money that I desperately need right now."