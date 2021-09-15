Silver medals for Belfast parks and Giant’s Causeway in new research studies

Northern Ireland has been recognised for its natural beauty with Belfast parks and the Giant’s Causeway receiving “impressive” rankings in two new research studies.

Local parks were the saving grace of global lockdowns, a place of respite where we could walk, run, cycle or even relax for an hour outside the confines of their own homes.

Parks don’t just serve as green spaces and hosts to wildlife amongst the hustle and bustle of big cities, but they’re a blessing for those living in high-rise flats or small, confined spaces without a garden.

Data analysts at abcFlora have gathered information on the best place to live for parks in the UK, allowing them to discover how busy each city’s parks are, as well as how highly rated they are on Google.

This, in turn, gave them the means to generate a comprehensive ranking based on general park quality.

Taking the top spot is London earning itself the full 10.00. It is widely regarded as a “stunning city” which is home to beautiful green spaces.

Following in second place is Belfast with an “impressive score” of 8.94.

Researchers said: “There is something for everyone in Belfast’s green scene, from admiring the tropic species at the Botanic Gardens to roaming around the florally adorned walking trails that can be found in Musgrave Park.

“The city’s low population of 42,306 people per park may have something to do with it stealing the silver spot.”

On the other end of the spectrum, some cities failed to score for their park quality. Manchester was the lowest ranking, with a grand total of 0.00.

Despite its respectable park rating of 4.25, there were just too many people in the densely populated city, with a whopping 183,341 residents per park.

Northern Ireland also won the silver medal in a new study looking at Britain’s most beautiful walks for Autumn.

Arthur’s Seat, which is located in the heart of Edinburgh, secured the gold.

In second place is a route that allows you to walk in the footsteps of giants - the Giant’s Causeway.

The causeway is an UNESCO World Heritage site and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to walk the natural stepping stones.

The Giant’s Causeway World Heritage Site extends approximately 3km from northeast to southwest and 0.5km from northwest to southeast at its widest.