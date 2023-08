Simon Byrne appears at Policing Board for grilling over data breach after insisting he ‘will not resign’

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board at James House in Belfast, Liam McBurney/PA Wire

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne is appearing before the Policing Board to face questions over a massive data breach that has rocked the police force.

On Thursday morning Mr Byrne told the Financial Times that he had no plans to step down over the debacle.

But one MP today questioned if his position was sustainable. Sammy Wilson said “the buck stops” with Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne cut short his family holiday to deal with the crisis caused by Tuesday’s accidental release of confidential data on the internet.

The data breach, which was released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

When asked by the Financial Times if he would resign, Mr Byrne said “No, I am not.”

However, Mr Wilson, the East Antrim MP, questioned if Mr Byrne could continue.

Mr Wilson told Sky News “In any organisation the buck stops with the person who heads that organisation.

“He may not be dealing with the day-to-day operational issues, but nevertheless he is the one who sets the policy and should ensure that policy is carried out.

“And if it’s not carried out - and especially in a case like this where thousands of police officers are now worried and thinking, ‘has my information fallen into the wrong hands, is it now possible that they could use that information against me’.

“I think the Chief Constable has to ask himself, 'what role do I play in all of this and is my position sustainable?’”

Mr Wilson said terrorists were still targeting police officers, and PSNI staff “had a right to be worried”.

He said the data breach led to “very serious questions”.

Mr Wilson said that in his time as an Executive Minister in Northern Ireland, Freedom of Information requests landed on his desk to be signed off.

He said he hoped Mr Byrne would face “very robust” questioning at today’s meeting.

Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said that PSNI officers from a Catholic or nationalist background were most concerned about the force's data breach.

The Ulster Unionist Party MLA told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm very concerned and, more importantly, I think the police family are very concerned. They're stunned, they're angry, they're even questioning the future."

He said he had heard most from officers from a Catholic or nationalist background, some of whom keep their job a secret even from family members.

"They're saying 'we're making sacrifices, we knew the risks, but we don't deserve this to have our personal information in the public domain and we don't know where that ends up'."