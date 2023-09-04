Simon Byrne resigns: Review of Policing Board to take place as Chief Constable’s departure welcomed

Search on for new PSNI Chief Constable

The Department of Justice have been asked to carry out a review of the Policing Board as the process to replace Simon Byrne gets under way.

Mr Byrne resigned as Chief Constable of the PSNI with immediate effect yesterday, saying in a written statement to the Policing Board that it was “time for someone new” to lead the organisation.

“The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned,” the statement from Mr Byrne read.

“Regardless of the rights and wrongs it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation.

“Can I thank those who have shown me trust, advice and friendship. And of course thank you to the brave men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

He was not present at a specially convened meeting of the board and will not now appear in front of a Westminster scrutiny body today.

Policing Board members accepted his resignation, with the vice-chairman Edgar Jardine saying that criticism from the Police Federation and Nipsa had had a “quite significant impact” on Mr Byrne’s decision to quit.

In April of this year the board extended Mr Byrne’s contract by a further three years.

Asked if the former Chief Constable will receive severance pay, the chair of the board Deirdre Toner would not answer, saying Mr Byrne’s contractual agreement is “a personnel issue at this stage”.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton will now “assume the duties” of the Chief Constable but has not been appointed to the role on an interim basis.

Mr Byrne resigned under pressure following a number of serious data leaks and a bruising High Court ruling.

Last Tuesday, a court ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined following an arrest of a victim of a loyalist gun attack at a commemoration in February 2021.

The event was marking the anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack where five people were murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, and survivor Mark Sykes was arrested at the event.

The judge said the officers were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing. Sinn Fein has denied this was the case.

MPs from the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will now question Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd and other PSNI representatives today as part of its investigation into the breaches.

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said there will be a new Chief Constable named “in a number of months” but said there is “no need” for a temporary appointment, with legislation allowing for remaining Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton to exercise the same responsibilities.

The DUP had previously said they would issue a vote of no confidence in the Chief Constable if he refused to resign.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Byrne “leaves behind a demoralised and politically compromised PSNI”.

The UUP’s Doug Beattie said “nobody should take pleasure” in the resignation, and backed a review of “how the Policing Board operates”.

Party colleague Mike Nesbitt said he wished Mr Byrne well for the future, but added that “this was not the end of the matter” saying there were several issues still to be resolved in the PSNI.

Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly said his party would “continue to engage positively to deliver further necessary change”.

He once again denied that either himself or his party’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill threatened to walk away from policing structures unless the two officers were disciplined.

“We are on the Policing Board to hold policing to account along with the other parties and independents,” he said.

“The public deserve fair, good and accountable policing. The PSNI must deliver this with the community.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said more than one PSNI resignation is needed to restore confidence.

The Foyle representative added that HR advice will be needed for the job advertisement and accompanying description which will then need to be signed off by the board.

However, Mr Durkan warned prospective applicants “it’s not an easy one [job], history shows us that is the case”.

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister said that it was “unfortunate but not at all surprising” that Mr Byrne had resigned but also added that it was a crisis not about “one individual”.

The recruitment process for a new Chief Constable will be further discussed on Thursday’s planned meeting of the Policing Board.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in the absence of an Executive he would liaise with the PSNI as a successor was appointed.

Mr Heaton-Harris said that while the appointment of a new Chief Constable is a matter for the Policing Board he would “continue to liaise with the senior management of PSNI whilst the process of appointing a successor gets under way”.

While the Policing Board runs the recruitment for the new Chief Constable, the appointment requires Stormont approval.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons that “if the institutions of the Executive and the Minister for Justice are not present, we will have to pass secondary legislation in this place to allow that to happen”.

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said they would “prioritise the recruitment of a new Chief Constable”.

She added that the board would initiate a review of the PSNI Senior Leadership Team and request the Department of Justice to commission a review of the Policing Board.

“There is a strong commitment and desire within the board to bring stability to the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the steps agreed above are designed to do this, as well as deal with concerns that have been expressed around the operation of the Policing Board,” she added.