Simon Byrne resigns: Reviews into PSNI leadership and Policing Board to take place

Search on for new PSNI Chief Constable

Simon Byrne has resigned as chief constable of the PSNI with immediate effect, saying it is “time for someone new” to lead the organisation.

Policing Board members accepted his resignation at an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon, with the vice-chairman adding that criticism from the Police Federation and Nipsa had a "quite significant impact" on Mr Byrne’s decision to quit.

Asked if the former chief constable will receive severance pay, the chair of the board Deirdre Toner said Mr Byrne's contractual agreement is "a personnel issue at this stage".

Ms Toner confirmed that a number of measures were agreed at the meeting, including a review of the PSNI’s Senior leadership Team and a request to the Department of Justice to commission a review of the Policing Board.

Reacting, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for a return to 50:50 recruitment within the PSNI. The rule, which was introduced in post-Good Friday Agreement reforms to address the religious imbalance in the police, was ended in 2011. The number of Catholic PSNI officers has fallen steadily since then.

A poll earlier this year indicated three times as many people who identify as neither unionist nor nationalist support a return to the 50:50 recruitment policy than oppose it.

The DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Byrne’s resignation is “an opportunity to make a fresh start in rebuilding… lost confidence both inside and outside the PSNI.”

Sinn Féin Policing Board member Gerry Kelly said his party would “continue to engage positively to deliver further necessary change”.

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke, also on the Policing Board, said there will be a new Chief Constable named “in a number of months” but said there is “non need” for a temporary appointment with legislation allowing for remaining Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton to exercise the same responsibilities.

The UUP’s Doug Beattie said “"nobody should take pleasure" in the resignation, calling for a review of “how the Policing Board operates” and an independent inquiry into the Sean Graham memorial arrest debacle.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Byrne "leaves behind a demoralised and politically compromised PSNI".

