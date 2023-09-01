Simon Byrne said Michelle O’Neill had ‘indicated that her party could withdraw its support for policing’

Embattled Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Policing Board that Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill had indicated to him that her party could withdraw its support for policing, two sources have told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Byrne has said he would not be quitting following a closed, seven-hour meeting of the board on Thursday.

He also said an appeal of a High Court ruling that he acted unlawfully in disciplining two junior officers is now being considered.

Mr Justice Scoffield said the evidence put before the court showed that the two officers had been disciplined to allay a threat Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing.

Sinn Fein strenuously denied that it had threatened to withdraw its support for policing,

However, two Policing Board sources said that in their closed session with Mr Byrne he specifically said that he received a call — and gave the time of the call — from Michelle O’Neill in which she made that threat.

Read more DUP submits motion of no confidence in PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne

One of the sources said the message was essentially that Sinn Fein was digging in and if he didn’t do what they wanted, this was going to be their Drumcree.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph if the Chief Constable had evidence to back up his claim about Ms O’Neill, the PSNI said it could not comment for legal reasons because Mr Byrne is now considering whether to appeal the judgment.

When Sinn Fein was asked if Ms O’Neill personally denied that she said anything which could have been construed as a threat to withdraw support for policing, the party said again emphatically that none of its members had said anything to “suggest or insinuate” ending its support for policing.

But Mr Byrne told the board there had also been calls from the permanent secretary of the Northern Ireland Office and the Irish Government — neither of whom have any official role in dealing with the operational decision before the chief constable — at that point.

Whatever was said by Ms O’Neill in that conversation, three days later Sinn Fein chairman Declan Kearney was quite explicit about his party’s willingness to withdraw its support for the police — and specifically linked that to the Ormeau Road incident.

Writing in An Phoblacht, he said that Sinn Fein engagement with the PSNI and the Policing Board was “conditional” and warned bluntly: “Some have clearly made an assumption that Sinn Fein’s leadership can be taken for granted. That’s a mistake.”