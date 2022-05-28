Simon Coveney defends QUB professor after her independence is questioned by Kate Hoey and Jamie Bryson

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has offered his to support to a Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) professor after Baroness Hoey and loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson targeted the academic on Twitter for her views on the NI Protocol.

Kate Hoey who supported Brexit and strongly opposes the Protocol accused the BBC of bias for allowing Professor Katy Hayward to express an opinion about the Protocol on Question Time.

She tweeted: “Why did @bbcquestiontime especially invite a Queens University Professor to be in the audience to give her pro Protocol view last night? #bbcbias”

Another tweet said: “Typical of BBC to specifically request her to be in @bbcquestiontime audience and treat her as an independent Professor.”

A diverse panel on the show included Conservative MP Robert Buckland, Shadow Secretary for NI Peter Kyle MP, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

Host Fiona Bruce made it clear that Professor Hayward had been invited onto the show as a political sociologist and expert on Brexit and the Protocol.

The QUB academic was asked whether the current implementation of the Protocol was to be expected given the way it was worded or is it being interpreted in a different way by the EU.

In response, she said it was clear the Protocol meant “checks and controls” down the Irish Sea in order to avoid those on the land border - “that’s absolutely clear”.

“And as Emma (Little-Pengelly) mentioned, we do have the trader support service and other functions supported by the Government to facilitate that movement across the Irish Sea.

“However, we need to put it in context, we aren’t facing a tsunami, as Emma puts it, there are grace periods existing at the moment with the agreement of the UK and EU.

“And that was deliberately, first and foremost, they were there to enable people to adapt to these arrangements.

“If we come to the end of the grace period with no agreement, then certainly if they were fully enforced, there would be significant disruption.”

She added: “We should certainly have expected adjustment to trade and a big part of the problem in January 2021 was that there wasn’t proper preparation.

“What we have seen since then, all the surveys show, is we have had adaptation, over two thirds of businesses – based on the NI chamber quarterly survey – say they have adapted well to post-Protocol and post-Brexit arrangements and only 8% of businesses are saying they are finding significant challenges.

“This is why businesses are saying we do need the UK and EU to talk and unilateral action is sub-optimal, we need a negotiated outcome in order for certainty that businesses have been asking for for such a long time.

Taking to Twitter, Jamie Bryson said Katy Hayward is “consistently platformed by the media” as a commentator on the Protocol.

“The views are expressed are consistently partisan, anti-unionist and clearly activist. I think we should have some transparency as to whether Prof Hayward is undertaking any EU funded work,” he tweeted.

Baroness Hoey questioned her independence in a separate tweet while Mr Bryson asked whether the academic received EU funding.

In response Professor Hayward tweeted: “Tell you what, @CatharineHoey @JamieBrysonCPNI et al. - Rather than gaily besmirching my reputation, independence, expertise & employer, how about you set out exactly what of my<90secs of #bbcqt @bbcquestiontime contribution that was biased or factually incorrect.”

She also told Mr Bryson that she does not receive EU funding and asked if he would disclose his funding sources, including Unionist Voice which he edits. He responded: “Yes; zero. Unionist Voice receives no funding whatsoever.”

Fine Gael politician Simon Coveney offered his support to Professor Hayward saying: “Katy the truth always wins out. Your professionalism and accuracy means you’re credible and listened to. For some people that makes you a target. Keep telling the truth. Northern Ireland needs people with your integrity. Thank you. #Brexit”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood also backed the QUB Professor, highlighting her credentials.

“I stand with @hayward_katy and all other academics who some seem to think are fair game to impugn or slur.

"Katy is not only incredibly knowledgeable on Brexit and NI, but her integrity is second to none. She enhances any panel or audience she is in,” she said.