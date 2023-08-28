Sinéad O’Connor family thanks fans and Northern Ireland charity for support as Miley Cyrus addresses feud

The family of Sinéad O’Connor has sent thanks to a Northern Ireland charity which helped return her body from London.

They also paid tribute to the “countless kind people” who sympathised and offered condolences following the singer’s death.

Among those mentioned in an acknowledgement from her children and extended family include President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who both attended the funeral in Bray, Co Wicklow. Thanks were also sent to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, the Newry-based organisation involved in returning Ms O’Connor (56) to Ireland after her death in London.

The body of the Grammy-winning singer and activist, a mother of four, was discovered in her London apartment, her death announced by her family on July 26.

“We wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all,” her family said.

Thousands turned out for the funeral of the controversial singer in Bray on August 8.

Her funeral service was led by Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin, with an interment ceremony in the garden in Deansgrange Cemetery.

The family also thanked Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues for the “Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies”.

Meanwhile, US singer and actress Miley Cyrus has said she was not aware of Ms O’Connor’s “fragile mental state” when the Irish singer criticised the video to her hit song Wrecking Ball.

The former child star with Disney said that at the time she had been “expecting controversy and backlash” for the provocative video, but not from other women who had “been in my position before”.

In a new special, titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), broadcast on US network ABC and streaming service Hulu, Cyrus dedicated a performance of her track Wonder Woman to Ms O’Connor.

Cyrus made reference to Ms O’Connor’s celebrated Nothing Compares 2U music video in the opening shots of her video for Wrecking Ball, released in 2013.

In response, Ms O’Connor published an open letter to the former Disney star warning her about the dangers of being sexualised in the music industry.

Reflecting on the incident, Cyrus said. “When I had received an open letter from Sinead O’Connor and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in and I was also only 20 years old so I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much.

“All that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea, and even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just men-in-power’s idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was.”