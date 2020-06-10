Singer Malachi Cush raises £10k for Air Ambulance and NHS after accident

Singer Malachi Cush has raised more than £10,000 for the Air Ambulance NI and the NHS following his freak accident last year.

Malachi quickly surpassed his £2,000 target in the opening days of his virtual fundraiser with the release of his song and music video titled Nothing Seems Right.

It was just over a year ago when Donaghmore man Malachi and hardware shop owner Andrew Trotter were loading into Malachi's car when an unattended car rolled down Scotch Street, Dungannon and careered into his vehicle, causing a range of serious injuries for both men. Paramedic crews and the Air Ambulance NI HEMS team were immediately tasked.

One year on, both are still recovering from their injuries. The former Fame Academy star decided to donate £6,000 to the Air Ambulance NI charity and a further £4,000 to the rehabilitation unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Malachi said: "I'm absolutely blown away and humbled by the generosity of so many who donated to my fundraising campaign. I always wanted to give something back to those people who have given so much and helped me on the road to recovery since my accident."