Sinn Fein accused of ‘dismissive’ attitude towards unionists over centenary rose snub

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson has criticised Sinn Fein of having a “bigoted and dismissive” attitude towards unionists over the marking of Northern Ireland’s centenary.

It comes as the East Antrim MP accused the finance minister Conor Murphy of “refusing” to allow the planting of a centenary rose in the grounds of Stormont to mark the occasion.

In 2010, Sammy Wilson – who was then Stormont’s finance minister – planted a tree on the request of former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams, to mark 125 years since the foundation of the GAA.

Referring to this incident and contrasting it to the current row over Northern Ireland’s centenary celebrations, Mr Wilson posted on social media: “I did so (planting the tree) knowing the importance of the organisation to the broader nationalist community and the need to ensure the estate was accommodating to all traditions.

“The current Sinn Fein Finance Minister is refusing to permit the planting of a centenary rose within the estate to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. It comes after Sinn Fein alone blocked the proposal to erect a centenary stone via the Assembly Commission.

“If we are to move forward in Northern Ireland, we must see reciprocation and generosity from Sinn Fein and a move away from their bigoted and dismissive attitude towards the unionist community.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Commissioned by the Northern Ireland Office to mark the centenary, the specially produced rose was bred by Colin Dickson, of Dickson’s Roses, Newtownards.

Plans are already in place for them to be planted at Hillsborough Castle, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

A Centenary Rose will also be presented to The Queen for planting in a garden of her choosing, according to the NIO.

While Finance Minister Conor Murphy has yet to respond to Mr Wilson’s criticism, in a previous response to an Assembly question by the DUP MLA Robin Newton, Mr Murphy said there were “sensitive historic and political issues involved” with the planting of a rose at Stormont.

A previous proposal to erect a stone at Stormont to mark the centenary was opposed by Sinn Fein, despite all the four other parties in the Assembly agreeing to the project.

The DUP, Ulster Unionists and TUV made the request to the Assembly Commission, which includes MLAs from the five main parties, in January.

The proposal was to erect the stone just to the west of Parliament Buildings within the cartilage or ambit of the building.

At the time, Sinn Fein said it opposed the stone as it "reflects only one political perspective".

The Assembly Commission, which runs Stormont, said the parties had been "unable to reach the required consensus" on the suggestion.

The Belfast Telegraph has approached Sinn Fein for a response.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said: “The Finance Minister has not turned down the request to plant a Centenary Rose within the Stormont Estate.

"Given the sensitive historic and political issues involved, the Finance Minister has encouraged elected representatives to work with all parties represented in the Assembly to agree a proposal on this issue which is both in line with the Department policy and that is representative of the wider community.

"The Finance Minister is committed to giving any such proposal full and fair consideration.”