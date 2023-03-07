Sinn Féin and DUP condemn ‘despicable’ threat against PSNI families

A message from a dissident republican group said the families of PSNI officers were being treated as "legitimate targets".

The DUP and Sinn Féin have condemned a dissident republican threat against families of police officers in Northern Ireland amid calls for the whole community to support the PSNI.

It comes after an internal message was sent to officers and PSNI staff warning them that Arm na Poblachta has said their loved ones are legitimate targets.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it is “hard to comprehend the mindset” of those responsible.

"No one should face such a threat because of their career and neither should their family,” he added.

"I know the whole community will stand united against those who would seek to drag us back.

"Those responsible for such threats must be brought to justice and it underscores the need to support the PSNI, both vocally and by pressing the Government to tackle the budget shortfall within policing.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan has sought to reassure staff that detectives are seeking to corroborate the menacing message.

"We are taking it seriously and just remind people to take reasonable steps around their security on and off duty," he said.

"They are well used to these sorts of messages anyway.

"Any specific concerns, we will deal with those."

The message issued on Monday said: "We are now looking at the families of PSNI officers as legitimate targets."

Sinn Féin MLA and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly branded the threat as “absolutely despicable” and said the so-called “Arm na Poblachta” group should disband.

“They should publicly withdraw these disgraceful threats, any other threats against police officers, and any intended attacks against anyone,” he said.

"They should pack up and go.

"There is no place for these groups in our communities.

"Some of these groups are heavily involved in criminality and have strong links to loyalist gangsters and other criminal gangs whose actions are a scourge on our society.

“Anyone with information on the people behind these threats should pass it on to the police.”

DUP MLA and lead representative on the Policing Board Trevor Clarke also condemned the threat as “outrageous” and branded it “a new low”.

“People are called terrorists because their objective is to create fear,” he said.

“The reason they target police officers and now their families is an attempt to scare people into their mindset.

"These terrorists should realise that the IRA tried to scare people for thirty years and failed. They will not succeed either.

"Most people in Northern Ireland want to move forward free from terrorism.

"Our thoughts are with the police as they serve the public.”

It comes just weeks after Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son and other children at a sports centre in Omagh.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack which police believe was carried out by the New IRA.