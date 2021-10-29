Sinn Fein and SDLP in spat over Universal Credit uplift

The lights at Belfast City Hall switched off to mark the £20 cut to Universal Credit (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy has hit back on Friday night after he was criticised for not providing funding which would have allowed the retaining of the £20 Universal Credit uplift.

The criticism of the Finance Minister came after he announced the allocation of additional funding to Stormont’s departments through the October monitoring round.

The bulk of the £223 million was issued to the Department for Health, with the SDLP criticising the minister for not providing the £55m bid for by the Department of Communities (DfC) to retain the uplift.

A £20 uplift for UC claimants was introduced as a temporary measure by the UK Government during the pandemic; however this came to an end earlier this month, despite widespread calls for it to be maintained.

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan said the decision not to reverse the cut in the monitoring round was “devastating news”.

“This decision will leave a wide range of people, from families to single parents, to workers significantly worse off at a time when we are seeing electricity and gas bills rising to record levels, essential goods are getting more expensive and national insurance contributions are set to go up,” he said.

“These people will now face difficult decisions about how they are going to put food on the table and heat their homes this winter.

“The British government had the chance to reverse this cut when they unveiled their budget earlier this week – they chose not to take it and now Conor Murphy has done the same thing, he’s failed to protect local people from this cruel cut despite having the power to do so.

“What’s even worse is expectations were raised when news emerged that a bid had been made by the Sinn Fein minister for this money, people believed that a reprieve was coming only to have their hopes dashed.”

He added: “I understand the financial constraints the Executive is under and it’s only right that our first priority should be health, but the mental and physical health of thousands of people will be affected by this cut as they struggle to get by.

“To keep this funding for the rest of the year would have required just £55m, less than 0.5% of the Executive budget and I hardly think that is an insurmountable sum to find for the Finance Minister.”

According to officials, £55m would not have covered the current full funding shortfall of retaining the measure, with DfC officials stating a further bid would have to be made in the January financial monitoring round to help deliver the mitigation.

Officials also stated that the annual cost of maintaining the uplift here – which currently affects 134,000 Northern Ireland citizens – would initially be around £108m, rising to more than £200m, when "people are migrated from legacy benefits to Universal Credit to maintain the £20-per-week uplift", according to a DfC briefing paper.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Murphy said no alternative allocation for money was proposed at a previous meeting of the Executive.

“At the Executive meeting last Thursday I set out allocations for the October Monitoring Round,” he said.

“This included £200m for Health in line with the Executive's priorities. No alternative allocation was proposed.

“I also offered the option of a pro rata reduction from Departments other than Health in order to fund for Universal Credit uplift this year and in the longer-term.

“The SDLP Minister did not express any support for this option.

“I’m disappointed that the SDLP’s public position on this issue is clearly at odds with their private position.

“This smacks of an effort to speak out of both sides of their mouth.”

Mr Murphy’s claim was later disputed by Executive minister Nichola Mallon who called it “fake news”.

“The truth is this, Sinn Fein’s Deidre Hargey bid for £55million in October monitoring round. I was the only Minister at the Executive who gave her my support,” Ms Mallon said.