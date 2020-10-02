Sinn Fein angry at new Audi for Belfast Lord Mayor

Sinn Fein has questioned the priorities of some parties in Belfast City Council following a vote on purchasing a new luxury car for the use of the mayor.

Sinn Fein group leader in City Hall Ciaran Beattie said his party had proposed purchasing an electric car that is over £30,000 cheaper than that backed by other parties.

"Replacing the Mayor's car with one that is electric is the right and appropriate step; however this must be done at minimal cost to the ratepayer," said Mr Beattie.

"It is not a time to squander money unnecessarily on purchasing luxury cars when other practical alternatives exist."

But former UUP Lord Mayor Jim Rodgers said the more expensive Audi had been recommended by council officers after careful examination of the options.

"I think the right decision was taken. We are the largest council in Northern Ireland, and Belfast is the capital city," he said. "It's important that we get the very best - bearing in mind that this is ratepayers' money that's being used to purchase the vehicle."