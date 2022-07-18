Sinn Fein announce plans for People’s Assembly as part of Commission on the Future of Ireland

President Mary Lou McDonald announced her party is set to hold a commission on the “future of Ireland” with a planned People’s Assembly at the Waterfront Hall this October. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein have today announced they are launching a commission on the “future of Ireland” with a planned People’s Assembly due to take place at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall this October.

Launched by Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald TD, the Sinn Fein Commission on the Future of Ireland event will take place on 12th October later this year.

The news comes after the party’s leadership agreed to establish The Commission on the Future of Ireland which initially was due to take place last summer, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is expected to last for a year and a half and will accept submissions and hold both public and private engagements. It will conclude with the publication of a commission report.

Sinn Fein have said they will “actively seek contributions from all sections of society on this island and beyond.”

“I am inviting everyone to be part of planning the future. ‘The New Ireland is for Everyone – Have Your Say’, are the main pillars of this Commission,” said Mary Lou McDonald.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to have their say on the future of Ireland; our economy, our constitutional arrangements; political and democratic structures and governance; the role of the Irish government; the rights and equality agenda; the protection of minorities; future economic and public policy models and a future all-island public health service.

The commission will seek to engage with the protestant, loyalist, and unionist section of our people.”

The party also announced South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney has been appointed chair of the commission.