Sinn Fein approached New IRA group Saoradh over potential ‘co-operation’ on Irish unity referendum

Saoradh said it has ‘no interest’ in private dialogue and dismissed Sinn Fein’s approach

Sinn Fein has been condemned by UUP leader Doug Beattie for seeking a potential “co-operation” agreement with dissident republicans to achieve a border poll.

The Sunday Times reported that Sinn Fein chairman Declan Kearney made direct contact with Saoradh – widely considered to be the political wing of the New IRA – in late 2020.

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Kearney wrote to Brian Kenna who acts as the chairman for Saoradh, offering to arrange a meeting on promoting “engagement on developing a common strategy and co-operation" around a referendum.

He also offered an invite for a “delegation” from the dissident group to “meet with myself and other members of the Sinn Fein leadership”.

Sinn Fein defended the move to the newspaper arguing “dialogue and engagement” is a “vital part of the peace process”.

The New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for the murder of journalist and author Lyra McKee in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

Sinn Fein previously condemned the killing “in the strongest terms possible” in 2019, just a year before the reported approach to the group was made.

According to the Sunday Times, the offer of co-operation was rejected by Kenna.

Mr Beattie said news of SF’s approach to the group was “alarming” and that “seeking to jump into bed with Saoradh whilst the New IRA continue to murder and justify the use of terrorist violence is deplorable”.

“The fact that Sinn Fein sought to form a political coalition with Saoradh just a year after Lyra McKee was murdered is reprehensible," he said.

"I would ask Declan Kearney to explain how he or anybody else in Sinn Fein can justify this while the New IRA remain in existence and Saoradh continues to justify their actions?

“Terrorist violence was never justifiable whether it was the Provisional IRA or now the New IRA.”

In the letter to Saoradh, Mr Kearney wrote: “While the pending imposition of Brexit and its implications for Ireland underlines the enduring undemocratic nature of partition, the Covid-19 pandemic has also brought the contradiction of our country’s division into even sharper focus.

“It is clear these two factors have had a significant impact on the thinking of many citizens beyond the wider republican base.

“The prospect of securing a referendum on Irish unity is very real but we must make it a reality.

“Sinn Fein believe such a referendum should be an immediate political priority for all Irish republicans... in order to promote engagement on developing a common strategy and co-operation towards achieving this outcome, I invite you and a delegation from your party to meet with myself and other members of the Sinn Fein leadership.”

However, Mr Kenna told the Sunday Times in response: “Those peddling this approach are partitionist and reformist and serve only to prolong the shelf life of Stormont and its institutions.

“Nothing mentioned by any party to date has given Saoradh any reason to join the call for a poll.”

Last month, six men from the group were arrested during an Easter commemoration in Derry organised by Saoradh, with the PSNI coming under attack while in the area.

The men – held under the Terrorism Act – were later released pending reports to the PPS.

In a statement to the Sunday Times, Sinn Fein said: “We have always stated that dialogue and engagement — even with those who support armed factions — is a vital part of the peace process and moving these groups away from violence in line with the peaceful and democratic route to ending partition provided by the Good Friday agreement.”

Saoradh has since confirmed that it was approached in 2020 by Mr Kearney regarding a dialogue around "Irish Unity".

A Saoradh spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin have a position of consistently calling for the detention and imprisonment of genuine Republicans, including Saoradh members, which would indicate a lack of respect and continued support for the Crown Forces.

“Furthermore their current political outlook has led them into a strategic cul-de-sac of collaboration that has actually consolidated partition.

"This includes recruiting for the Crown Forces, calls for people to become informers, and a criminalisation and censorship policy directed towards traditional Republicans.”

He added: “Given these realities, Saoradh has no interest in engaging in private dialogue.

“Saoradh are on public record stating that public debate, rather than private dialogue, is the best place to gauge differences in the core positions between Republicans and constitutional nationalism as led by Sinn Féin.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Political leaders have a responsibility to do all in our power to cement the peace and ensure that no one else is killed or injured as a result of the activities of armed groups.

“There is no place for them in our society, they should end their futile actions now and leave the stage once and for all.

“There is an onus on political leaders to challenge those who support these actions and point out that the Good Friday Agreement provides an exclusively peaceful and democratic path to everyone pursuing legitimate political objectives.”