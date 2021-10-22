Sinn Fein blocking Belfast centenary illumination ‘petty’ and ‘vindictive’ says Alliance’s Michael Long

A decision by Sinn Fein in Belfast to block the illumination of the city hall to commemorate the centenary of Northern Ireland has been labelled “petty” and “vindictive”.

Alliance councillor Michael Long said the move by Sinn Fein councillors to ‘call in’ the proposal to light the building in blue and green on Thursday could spark “tit for tat” politics in the council.

Sinn Fein have previously stressed the decision was made as a result of the lighting request being “last minute” and said the “partition of Ireland is nothing to celebrate”.

Their city council leader Ciaran Beattie said it would have had an “adverse impact” on those from an Irish nationalist perspective.

The plans to light the building came from the Northern Ireland Office to mark the 100th anniversary of NI’s foundation.

Other buildings across the UK are to be lit up on Friday evening for the event, however Belfast City Hall was not following this due to an “administrative error” and instead had intended to illuminate the building on Thursday.

However, a Belfast City Council spokesperson confirmed the plan was subject to a “call in” and would not be proceeding, after a number of Sinn Fein representatives raised objections.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Long described Sinn Fein’s move as “pathetic” and said there has previously been “flexibility” in other last minute lighting decisions.

“We have had dinners for the easter rising and Ulster covenant and what we were talking about last night was simply lightning up the building for one night to commemorate, not celebrate,” Mr Long said.

“In fact the city hall building is lit up nearly every other night now because we have used this as a way of recognising issues which matter to a large section of our community.

“It says a lot about Sinn Fein’s pettiness on this issue that they scrambled around yesterday to get ten of their own members to sign this form.”

He added: “Quite regularly we would have last minute requests for these things.

“It’s interesting in the past there hasn’t been any problems... regardless of the process.

“The bigger point is recently Sinn Fein have continually used this call-in mechanism when they lose a vote.

“There should be a generosity of spirit, that we can recognise in a city of minorities people need to work together and recognise the things that matter to people need to be shared across the city.”

Speaking on The View programme on Thursday, Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty argued it would have been “inappropriate” for Belfast City Council to mark the centenary.

“There is a process there which ensures that events like that which may be taken, or decisions in the city hall by the council, would make sure there is not an adverse event to different communities,” he said.

“In my view and our councillors view that would have a negative effect. Nationalists don’t believe there is a reason to celebrate partition.”

The row over the issue has left the Alliance councillor fearing a potential “tit for tat” with future decisions.

“Illuminations in Belfast City Hall and our history of this in the last number of years is that we do recognise a wide range of issues,” added Mr Long.

“Things like Irish language act have been recognised by lighting up in the past, which some people may have regarded as divisive as well.

“I think Sinn Fein have set a very poor precedent in saying that only certain things can be remembered. Unfortunately, I think we could see something that has been so positive for charities...put at risk through really a very petty process by Sinn Fein.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for response.