Sinn Fein bonfire regulation proposals move forward

The motion, which squeezed through at the council’s monthly Strategic Policy and Resources meeting on Friday with Sinn Fein and SDLP votes, could mean all bonfires on council land would have to go through a rigorous application process similar to other events in council parks.

The DUP and Alliance voted against the plan at the committee, while the Green party abstained. The plan will be voted upon finally for passing at the full council meeting on Monday, October 4.

It could find tough opposition in the full chamber with the combined votes of Sinn Fein and the SDLP totalling 24 members, while the combined voting power of the unionist parties and Alliance totals 29 members. The remaining seven votes from the Green Party and People Before Profit will prove crucial.

If the proposal by Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie passes, all bonfires on council estates will have to be risk assessed, have public liability insurance, and an event management plan will have to be provided.

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston told the committee: “We think there is a lack of reality about this – it would actually increase tensions around bonfires, it would create more situations for this council, and council officers would be in conflict with communities. It is unrealistic.”

He said: “I would dispute that there is an increase in contentious bonfires, it is the opposite. The direction of travel in recent years has been a decrease in contentious bonfires. Only on one occasion did the council have to intervene and remove material this year.”

He offered an amendment, stating the council “supports all efforts to encourage self regulation and responsible management of bonfires and beacons free from hazards and offensive material”, and “will not support bonfires which present a serious risk to property or life, nor the burning of hazardous materials which pose a serious risk to health or the environment”.

The DUP proposal adds the council would “work with local communities, elected representatives, collaborative networks and statutory partners to encourage safe and responsible bonfires where these are locally wanted, and will continue to provide and encourage the use of beacons in agreed managed circumstances where these are wanted by local communities as an alternative to a traditional bonfire”.

The amendment fell with six votes from the DUP, 11 against from Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP, and one abstention from the Greens.

Alliance councillor Michael Long said: “We are dealing with a small number of contentious bonfires, and the potential with the (Sinn Fein) proposal is we make every bonfire contentious in our city.

“Who is going to give a bonfire public liability insurance? Nobody is going to give anybody that.”

He added: “Certainly we believe there needs to be more and better regulations to move this forward, but I think it is disappointing and unrealistic to go with the Sinn Fein proposal in its current form.

“The problem with the DUP amendment is that it relies totally on self-regulation, and that hasn’t always worked in the past, and indeed the DUP have often opposed the removal of bonfire materials when proposed by the other parties – even when there was potential danger to life and property.”

He added: “What we really need is a joined-up approach from local government and central government, and that needs to come with the publication of the FICT report, which has sat with the DUP and Sinn Fein in the Executive Office for a long, long time.”

He offered an Alliance amendment, which urged the council to write to the Stormont Executive asking for the FICT report on bonfires to be published, and asking for an action report by Stormont based on its findings.

The amendment also urged a review by council officers on the workings of the 2021 bonfire season in Belfast, to inform potential future regulations. The Alliance proposal fell with three votes for, supported by the Greens, and 15 against.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said: “Without wishing to fall into this continual annual loop that we seem to fall into with issues like bonfires and flags, I think we do need to look at how this council treats, allows and views events on its land. It is about council assets and council facilities.”

He said: “We can’t let those monster bonfires, those problem bonfires, continue under the cover of every bonfire. It’s unfair to those who have built bonfires in good faith and in consultation without seeking to cause offence.”

He added: “If we continuously kick this down the line with review after review after review, we are just wasting time, and the inevitable will be that someone will get seriously injured, when we could have acted to prevent that.”

Mr Beattie said: “Self-regulation is a bizarre position to take. We have many enforcement positions within this council. We have it in planning – would we say to developers to go ahead and self-regulate? Call it a cultural development, have a wee bit of violence around it and we can all just ignore it.

“We have to have enforcement. If there are dangerous events happening in our parks, without our parks, that are injuring people, and are causing criminal damage, then we have to put some sort of process in place to deal with it. We can’t ignore it. That’s why we need regulation.”

He added: “I am confused by the Alliance position. On one hand they are asking for the FICT report, and then they are asking for another review to kick this down the line. On my understanding the FICT report has been read by most of the parties, and it is our position that it should be released. There is one party that won’t let up, and it isn’t us.”

He said: “What will a review tell us that we don’t already know? We know there are dangerous bonfires on our assets, we know they are causing criminal damage, we know there is a theft of materials, we know there are threats on staff, we know there was a person nearly burned to death on one of our sites.

“So what are we going to do, are we going to just review it, or are we going to sit down and develop a plan that activities like that don’t happen next year, and the year after?

"People will be allowed to celebrate their culture in a positive way, in a safe and legal way – that’s where we want to get to, we don’t want to kick this down the line any longer.”