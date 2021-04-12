Sinn Fein challenges funding of events cancelled by Covid

Party seeks legal advice after Causeway council approves £400k

Sinn Fein has signed a legal challenge to the decision taken by the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to approve £400,000 for events hit by the pandemic.

Money from the Tourism Events Recovery Fund is designed to sustain big events that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area through this year's lockdown.

It could mean organisers getting six-figure sums for events that are called off.

Ballycastle councillor Cara McShane said the 'call in' of the decision to hand over funds is being challenged on several grounds.

She said: "A request to defer the decision on this non-competitive fund until all the information was available was rejected.

"This decision has a potential impact on ratepayers of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and the council as a corporate body.

"By funding the core running costs of 'not for profit' groups, clarification was sought on whether we are creating a 'quasi-partnership' or 'quasi-relationship' between the council as an organisation and two limited companies benefiting from the scheme.

"In the interests of transparency and openness, the council has now been forced to seek a legal opinion on the matter.

"This is the right decision and something that should not have an immediate impact on those groups, but it should allow representatives to make a fully-informed decision which is in the interests of the public purse and all of the people who live in this council area."

Cara McShane

Councillors at last month's Leisure & Development committee meeting and the full council voted in favour of approving the funding to help sustain and protect nine events until 2022.

The Tourism Events Recovery Fund allocated £100,000 to the SuperCup NI youth football competition; £59,887 to the North West 200 organisers, the Coleraine & District Motor Club Ltd; and £99,000 to the Stendhal Festival in Limavady.

Others set to benefit are Ballylough Living History (£70,125) and Armoy Road Race (£50,550).

The remaining £16,976 will be shared between the Heart of the Glens Festival, the Co Londonderry Agricultural Show, Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and North Antrim Agricultural Show.

The NW200 and SuperCupNI are two of the biggest sporting events in Northern Ireland.

Official figures for the North West 200 in 2020 showed that the cancellation of the international road races due to the pandemic delivered a £12m blow to the economy here. The event has been cancelled again this year.

The SuperCupNI is still hoping to proceed later this year with teams from the UK and Ireland only. In 2019 it delivered £4.4m to the Northern Irish economy.

A second call-in on the same matter has also been signed and submitted by members of the Causeway SDLP Group, Alliance councillor Chris McCaw and independent councillors Stephanie Quigley, Padraig McShane and Angela Mulholland.

Their grounds for the 'call-in' were to allow for fully informed decision making; to allow the council to follow the rules on public expenditure and to avoid legal proceedings.