Sinn Fein condemns attack on Orange hall

Sinn Fein has condemned a sectarian attack in which 'IRA' was painted on the side of an Orange hall in Co Antrim.

Glenavy Protestant Hall on the Crumlin Road has been repeatedly targeted in recent years, most recently with paint bombs in July last year.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said it was a sectarian attack which he strongly condemned.

"Those responsible are clearly trying to provoke division and tension in an area where community relations are very integrated. But I and other political and community leaders will ensure their toxic agenda will not succeed," the South Antrim MLA said.

"The perpetrators represent nothing except sectarian bitterness and their actions are the opposite of Irish republican politics in the united Irish tradition."

DUP councillor James Tinsley said he was "very disappointed to see the beginning of a new year start with the same old hatred". He said: "The vast majority of the residents in Glenavy are great, but it only takes a few mindless idiots to try and stir up tensions."