Sinn Fein councillor reveals children asked why ‘daddy is on a bonfire’, after election poster attached to pyre

A Sinn Fein councillor in Belfast has revealed his children asked him why “daddy is on a bonfire”, after one of the Eleventh Night pyres in the city featured the politician’s poster.

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor Gary McCleave spoke out after one of his election posters featured prominently on the Highfield bonfire in Belfast.

As well as a couple of Irish flags, the pyre featured election posters belonging to People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll and Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan with the sectarian slur ‘KAT’ painted on a board below it.

A large banner on the bonfire read: “HF bonfire here to stay. F*** SF/IRA. Culture B4 cash.”

Councillor Gary McCleave shared an image of the bonfire in the Highfield area before it was lit and tweeted: “Tonight I am having to answer questions from my children who came across this on social media why their daddy is on a bonfire to be burnt.”

He added: “This is not culture, it is a hate crime. Those within political unionism need to show leadership & stand up against this sectarian hatred.”

It comes after a DUP MLA earlier hit out at “pathetic scrawled messages” on an east Belfast bonfire, after a number of sectarian slurs and election posters were pictured attached to the pyre.

David Brooks, who was elected to the Assembly in the recent election, condemned the messages – which included one targeting Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill – and said they don’t “represent the good people of the Cregagh”.

One of the other messages on the bonfire also contained a threatening sectarian message.

Cregagh bonfire Credit: Seamas de Faoite Twitter

"There is no place in our culture for the pathetic scrawled messages placed on the Cregagh bonfire this evening,” Mr Brooks tweeted.

"We are a proud community, proud of our culture and traditions. These images do nothing to further our cause.

“This does not represent the good people of the Cregagh.”

Local Green Party councillor Brian Smyth responded, adding: “Myself and David worked in the Cregagh with the community during the pandemic, the vast majority of people are fantastic and as a non Unionist I've always been made welcome.

“The images on the bonfire are horrible & disgusting, those responsible need to be held to account.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite also called out the east Belfast pyre and said the area had been “let down” by “heinous threats like this in the Cregagh”.

"The truth is threats like this don’t represent the people of the Cregagh who I know to be kind, thoughtful and very proud of the sense of community they’ve built up in a working class part of Belfast that has been forgotten in terms of housing and investment in children,” he added.

He also condemned another bonfire in the nearby Orangefield area which had a message saying “no SDLP in Orangefield”.

"This is just as depressing. People in Orangefield elected me to be their City Councillor,” he tweeted.

"I’ve worked to deliver investment in the local park, Belfast Bikes, road resurfacing and to support local businesses after robberies. These thugs won’t deter me or anyone in the SDLP.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie also condemned the scenes.

"I know the vast majority celebrating the Twelfth today will not view this as acceptable,” he wrote.

“I think it is utterly disgraceful - yet again we see the bigotry of a few undermining the many.”

It comes after election posters belonging to People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll and SDLP representative Paul Doherty had been placed on an eleventh night bonfire in the west of the city.

The posters on the Glencairn bonfire appeared alongside a board displaying the sectarian slur ‘KAT’ and the PSNI said numerous complaints were made about the burning of flags and emblems which are being investigated to determine whether crimes have been committed.

One of those targeted by the posters – the SDLP’s Paul Doherty – had called for unionist politicians to do more to “call out” the sectarian messages.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see my election posters alongside this sectarian message on an eleventh night bonfire,” Mr Doherty said.

“While I respect everyone’s right to celebrate their culture in their own way, we regularly see posters of nationalist representatives and hate speech on these bonfires and we need leaders in the unionist community to call it out and put a stop to it once and for all.”

Meanwhile, in east Londonderry and Derry City Irish tricolours and election posters belonging to nationalist/republican MLAs were placed on bonfires.

Sinn Fein MLA for east Derry, Caoimhe Archibald said: “The burning of flags & election posters on bonfires is wrong, deeply offensive & a hate crime.

“I’ve reported this to the PSNI.

“There’s an onus on unionist political & community leaders to stand up against displays of sectarian hatred & make it clear there is no place for them.”

The PSNI said it has received a number of complaints relating to flags, effigies, election posters and other emblems being placed on bonfires.

Police are gathering evidence in respect of these complaints and will review to establish whether offences have been committed.