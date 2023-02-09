Sinn Fein councillor to make official complaint over ‘sexist remarks’ during motion debate

UUP councillor Kyle Savage said he would not be apologising and was unclear as to what was sexist about his comments

A Sinn Fein representative who accused a fellow councillor of directing sexist language towards her has confirmed she will be lodging a complaint with the local government watchdog.

The NI Local Government Commissioner for Standards considers complaints about councillors and has the power to censure them if they fail to comply with their code of conduct.

Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Nelson claims the sexist remarks were made towards her by UUP councillor Kyle Savage during a debate on a motion calling for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to create a lasting tribute to the role the women of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) played in “the defeat of terrorism in Northern Ireland”.

The motion brought forward by UUP councillor Glenn Barr, and seconded by his party colleague Alderman Ian Burns, was heard at the council’s monthly meeting on January 30.

Outlining her party’s opposition, the Craigavon representative said: “It is blatant electioneering from a party so numbered in its days that it is deeply seeking to find relevance.

“There is absolutely nothing to celebrate in a regiment that is so discredited that even the British government was forced to disband it.

“In the most rigorous of terms we will be opposing this motion tonight.”

In response, Mr Savage said: “I suppose, just to quickly respond to that little tantrum that Cllr Nelson had there in her response, I speak as a son of a proud member of the Ulster Defence Regiment, which was my father.

“He served this country well. He also served this council well and I will take no dictation from people who have represented terrorist organisations in the past.

“Certainly, she needs to take a look at her history. The Ulster Defence Regiment was formed to fight terrorism created by her cohorts, and perhaps she needs to take a wee history lesson on that.”

Ms Nelson immediately asked Mr Savage to “reflect on the sexism he just displayed in the chamber” and warned if an apology was not forthcoming she would be making an official complaint to the ombudsman.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week, Ms Nelson confirmed she had not received an apology and said “a complaint will be lodged”.

Mr Savage said he would not be apologising and was unclear as to what was sexist about his remarks.

“I’m not apologising. I don’t see what is sexist about a tantrum,” he said.

“What saddens me is the accusation she made. She mentioned paramilitary involvement in the UDR and I take that as a grave insult.

“I think she needs to reflect on the language she is using.

“My father served on the UDR and he served valiantly, like many, many others did.

“I am not apologising for my words and am happy to see this process go the whole way.”

The UDR was amalgamated with the Royal Irish Rangers in 1992 to form the Royal Irish Regiment.