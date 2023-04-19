Sinn Fein defends expulsion of former councillor whose sexual assault conviction was overturned

Sinn Fein has defended its expulsion of a former party councillor after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Cathal McLaughlin, of Mounthill Park in Cloughmills, was convicted at trial in Scotland last July 11.

He resigned his seat after he was found guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The alleged offence took place in Scotland on October 15, 2021.

He was expelled from his party following the conviction.

The 61-year-old had always denied any wrongdoing, and his conviction was overturned at Edinburgh Court of Appeal on Tuesday

Speaking to the Irish News, the former councillor said: “While I was in Sinn Féin we were always encouraged to be a party of health and wellbeing, they very nearly put me into an early grave. That’s no lie.”

Mr McLaughlin went on to describe the effect of the ordeal on his mental health.

“You would not believe the dark place I was in for six months,” he said.

“I had to go to the doctors, I was on different tablets for depression.

“I couldn’t come out of the house for two months. I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t face anybody.”

He also said he was incredibly grateful for his family’s support and that of his former party colleague, Phillip McGuigan.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Cathal McLaughlin was convicted last year in a Scottish court of a serious criminal offence. (He) failed to inform the party at any stage that he was subject to criminal proceedings.

“Given the severity of the offence, his membership of Sinn Féin was terminated with immediate effect. This matter was dealt with through the courts and the criminal justice system and party processes were appropriately applied.”