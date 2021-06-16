Sinn Fein delegation to meet NI Secretary, as Boris Johnson says ‘whole package’ of New Decade New Approach should be agreed

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald is to hold talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on Wednesday evening over the stalemate on Irish language.

It is reported Mrs McDonald will lead a party delegation in the meeting with Mr Lewis at Stormont.

Mr Lewis took questions on Wednesday morning in the House of Commons, but did not address the issue directly during questioning by MPs.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson said he wished to see “the whole package” of agreements around New Decade, New Approach agreed.

"I think that what the people of Northern Ireland want is a stable and functioning, mature Executive,” he said in the House of Commons in response to a question from former Secretary of State Julian Smith.

The row in Stormont comes in the wake of a growing stalemate between the DUP and Sinn Fein over Irish language and cultural legislation agreed as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

On Monday Sinn Fein demanded the UK government legislate for the Irish language, after accusing the DUP of bad faith, saying it would not nominate a deputy first minister. Stormont could collapse if both parties fail to reach agreement.

Edwin Poots has said he is committed to bringing through legislation, but is believed to prefer to wait until after the Assembly election due next May.

A Conservative MP has stressed Westminster is prepared to "step in" around Irish language if Stormont collapses over the issue.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, the chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee suggested people were “rolling their eyes” over the latest stalemate.

“It is clearly far better for it [the legislation] to go through Stormont. I hope I don’t have to vote for it because I hope Stormont will deal with it,” he said.

“Everybody is getting fed up with this hokey-cokey of will Stormont survive or will it fall.

“The people of Northern Ireland...had three years of stalemate, while politicians bickered and argued over process instead of focusing on product and policy. I think people in Northern Ireland today are just rolling their eyes, raising their eyebrows throwing their hands into the air and saying: ‘Not again”

“It may just be a useful message to send to all politicians across Northern Ireland. If you think that by collapsing Stormont this issue will go away, Westminster will be happy to step in and act...in the same way the House of Commons dealt with both abortion issues and equal marriage.”

Unionists have expressed anger at the prospect of Westminster passing legislation on the issue. On Tuesday, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said such a move would “damage” devolution.

In response to a tweet posted by Mr Hoare on Wednesday morning in which he said he would vote for an Irish language act if it came before Westminster, the DUP MP Carla Lockhart hit back.

“Not for the first time a lack of real knowledge of Northern Ireland and a respect for devolution. You can’t cherry pick when it suits you,” she wrote.

Arlene Foster’s resignation as First Minister on Monday also saw Michelle O’Neill leave her position triggering a seven-day countdown for both positions to be filled or the secretary of state must call an election.

On Tuesday evening Mr Lewis said he would explore “all the options available” to introduce Irish language laws.

Mr Hoare said he hoped Stormont could remain in place but said Westminster was ready to take control if the DUP and Sinn Fein cannot agree nominations for the first ministers.

“We sit with bated and hopeful breath. If it [Stormont] collapses, nobody should be under any apprehension,” he added.

“Westminster will conduct itself effectively against the agreed premises of NDNA [New Decade, New Approach].

“If anybody thinks we are going to sit idly by and twiddle our thumbs whilst the people of Northern Ireland have another long period of falling back, I think my message is clear.

“I am speaking personally, that is not going to happen. Westminster will act as a United Kingdom parliament.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​