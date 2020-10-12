Sinn Fein 'does not support' councillor over concern for Quinn attack suspect

Sinn Fein has distanced itself from the actions of a party councillor who raised concerns on behalf of a man suspected of an alleged assault on two senior figures from the company founded by former tycoon Sean Quinn.

Kevin Lunney and Dara O'Reilly were allegedly assaulted while having lunch in a restaurant in a service station close to their offices in February 2019.

Chris McCaffrey, a Sinn Fein councillor in Fermanagh, wrote to the Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee recently to highlight his concerns that the suspect, Bernard McGovern, has repeatedly been denied bail.

Mr McGovern is currently on remand in Castlerea prison.

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein said the party "does not support the recent action of Cllr Chris McCaffrey".

"Sinn Fein has consistently condemned attacks against the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, and have raised these with the gardai and with the PSNI," the spokesperson said.

"Party representatives, north and south, have met with directors of the company to relay our solidarity with them."

The company changed its name from Quinn Industrial Holdings to Mannok a fortnight ago.

Separately, gardai have launched a major security operation in Cavan and Leitrim after intercepting threats against the company.

The Regional Armed Response Unit has stepped up its protection to the company and its directors since last week and has been mounting 24-hour patrols close to the plants on the Cavan border.

Gardai from local stations have also been deployed to maintain a high-visibility policing presence, security sources told the Sunday Independent.

The policing response was launched after the interception of a "non-specific threat" against the company and its directors following the rebranding of the business, according to one source.

The company and its directors have been receiving some level of police protection on both sides of the border since the separate abduction and attack on Mr Lunney last September. The five directors of the company received a Garda Information Message shortly after the attack warning them about a credible threat to their safety. A source said that in the past week or so, "security has been stepped up, a policing response has been put in place with high-visibility support and armed support units".

John McCartin, one of five directors receiving police protection, confirmed that there has been a "more intense level of activity by An Garda Siochana lately". He said he has been told "not to engage in regular activities and to vary our movements".

Gardai believe that some in the region are believed to be unhappy with the decision to drop the Quinn name from a business that has provided hundreds of jobs for local people over decades in an area that has long been an economic blackspot.

The cement and manufacturing businesses have been synonymous with the Quinn name in the border region for decades. Sean Quinn lost control of his businesses in 2011 to the former Anglo Irish Bank over a €2.3bn debt. Mr Quinn's old businesses were bought by US hedge funds and a local consortium and kept the name of its founder.

The companies have been targeted in a campaign of intimidation and violence over several years. Mr Quinn has repeatedly and vehemently condemned the campaign of violence.