Sinn Fein: DUP cannot stop change, says McDonald

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill speaking during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis at the Helix in Dublin. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis outside the Helix in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

The DUP cannot stop change in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

She was speaking at the party's first Ard Fheis in two years, taking place at the Helix in north Dublin.

"Those who hanker for the past, who disrupt the present and who threaten our future need to realise that there is no going back," said Ms McDonald.

She told the Irish government the onus is on them to start planning and preparation immediately for a referendum on Irish unification.

It's after deputy leader Michelle O'Neill earlier said in a speech the balance of had shifted "irreversibly" from unionism.

Ms McDonald told delegates at the party conference: "The unionist electoral majority is gone.The days of domination are over. This new generation is moving on, together."

She accused the DUP of attempting to "block the change so many people from all communities demand".

Ms McDonald said her party was preparing for the next Northern Ireland Assembly election, which is due in May.

"If Sinn Fein emerges as the largest party, we will nominate Michelle O'Neill as first minister," she said. "The days of treating any citizen or group of citizens as 'less than' or second-class are gone. The challenge for the DUP and political unionism is to respect the democratic decision of the people."

In the Republic of Ireland, Sinn Fein is currently the largest party in opposition while in Northern Ireland, it is part of a five-party coalition government.

During her keynote speech Ms McDonald also criticised the two leading parties in the Irish government.

"The writing is on the wall for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael," she said. "They are out of touch, out of ideas and out of time."

The TD for the Dublin Central constituency highlighted her party's positions on healthcare, climate change, housing and Irish unity.

She said Fianna Fail and Fine Gael practice "cynical politics that seeks to normalise a housing crisis" and said a Sinn Fein government would "fix housing and healthcare".

Describing the partition of Ireland as a catastrophe, Ms McDonald said her party would begin a "people's conversation" on Irish unity from January and called for a citizens' assembly on the topic to be established.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill earlier the balance of power in Northern Ireland has now shifted "irreversibly" away from unionism amid the disappearance of their political majority.

She said unionist reluctance to indicate whether they would accept the post of deputy first minister after May's assembly election was not a decision for politicians and said the electorate would decide. "The DUP has declared that a Sinn Féin first minister after the next election would give unionism a real problem," she said.

"Well, let me be crystal clear. The days of nationalists need not apply are gone.

"The days of denying abortion rights to women, to LGBT citizens, and Irish language speakers are gone.

"It is for the people to decide the next first minister, not the DUP."

Her priority was to work with the other Stormont parties to solve problems, said Ms O'Neill

"People are relying on us to address the crisis in healthcare, in waiting lists and getting access to a GP," she said.

"To support them through the cost-of-living crisis which is hurting every family and household."

Earlier, party members voted overwhelmingly to end their long-standing opposition to all non-jury trials at the Republic of Ireland's Special Criminal Court.

Ms McDonald had said that, as a TD who represented a constituency affected by gangland crime, she recognised there was a "need in exceptional circumstances" for non-jury trials.

The number of attendees at this year's Ard Fheis was "reduced substantially from previous years" due to Covid-19 regulations, said the party.

Everyone attending the event was expected to provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19, it added.