Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy attends Jubilee church service – ‘the haters are not the future’

It comes after Mr Murphy’s Sinn Fein party colleague and vice president Michelle O’Neill wrote a letter to the Queen congratulating her for reaching 70 years on the throne.

Mr Murphy posted a picture of him exiting St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral following the service.

He was pictured alongside Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson, DUP representatives Jonathan Buckley and William Irwin, Archbishop Eamon Martin and Lord Eames.

“Attending Platinum Jubilee Service in Armagh last night. It’s a time for reaching out, the haters are not the future,” Mr Murphy captioned the picture.

In her letter to the monarch, Ms O’Neill described the “value and respect” she has for the Queen’s “significant” contribution “to the advancement of peace and reconciliation between the different traditions on our island, and between our two islands during those years of the peace process”.

She added: “Personally, I wish to thank you for your warmth and unfailing courtesy on the occasions in which both I and my late colleague Martin McGuinness met with you in 2012 in Belfast during your Diamond Jubilee, and thereafter at Windsor Castle during the State Visit of President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to the UK in 2014.”