Sinn Fein hit out at Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council's refusal to host Antrim junior camogie team

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens refusal to host a civic reception for the All-Ireland winning Antrim junior camogie team has been branded as “completely unacceptable” by one Sinn Fein councillor.

The DUP’s Ivor Wallace has been criticised for not holding the event to celebrate the women’s achievement.

In a social media post on Thursday, Mr Wallace defended his decision saying he has a “finite budget to spend”, that he will not hold any events for organisations “wedded to one side or the other” and added his focus will be on “community and voluntary organisations”.

However, in response, councillor Leanne Peacock, who originally proposed the reception, said the decision was a “snub”.

“The Mayor’s refusal to host these local women and girls who have achieved huge success winning an all-Ireland camogie title is a snub and completely unacceptable,” she said.

“This council has form in refusing to acknowledge the achievements of the Derry GAA team and local club Eoghan Rua who won an all-Ireland club championship.

“The attitudes which deny recognition to young people playing camogie, Gaelic football or hurling simply on the basis of their choice of sport should be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“The role of the Mayor is to represent everyone across the council area, not just those who support his offensive decision.

“I am calling him again to reconsider this decision, act as a Mayor for all the people of the council area and do the right thing and recognise this sporting success.”

In his social media post, Mr Wallace said: “The very first enquiry I made to council staff when I became Mayor was how I could recognise the fantastic work of St Vincent de Paul.

“Organisations like it, as well as Salvation Army, CAP, foodbanks and many other cross community groups, will be my focus during my term.

“I have a finite budget to spend, and I will spend it however I see fit.

“I have absolutely no intention of having a reception for any organisation wedded to one side or the other.

“I won’t be offending the many people who have contacted me in recent days, encouraging me not to be bullied into making a decision I’m not happy with. It is not my intention to offend anyone.

“We need to get beyond the them and us. We need to accept each other for who we are but we also need to understand we have differences that we need to work through.

“As I have previously said, my focus this year will be on the many community and voluntary organisations who provide advice and support in our borough, and whose role is more important now than ever.”

Causeway Coast and Glens has been contacted for a response.