Sinn Fein hopeful Edwin Poots is ‘man of his word’ around Irish language

The Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said she is “hopeful” that the new DUP leader Edwin Poots will agree to bring through Irish language legislation before the next Assembly election.

Ms Hargey said the agreement around an act granting provisions to the Irish language, alongside Ulster Scots, was part of the New Decade, New Approach deal signed up to by the Executive.

The outgoing leader Arlene Foster previously said a wider languages and cultural bill would be introduced at the Assembly before next year's election.

Following his election as leader, Edwin Poots reiterated he wanted to see all the outstanding commitments in the New Decade, New Approach deal that resurrected powers sharing in 2020 honoured.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Politics show, Ms Hargey described Edwin Poots as “one of the negotiators” of the agreement.

“He endorsed that agreement as well as the wider DUP and that included an Irish language act around other cultural expressions as well and that comes as a package,” she said.

“So I am hopeful in the engagement in the time ahead around all of the five parties in the Executive, that we can bring that legislation through in this mandate.

“Edwin Poots himself has previously said that he is a man of his word. He has said he is here to implement the New Decade, New Approach agreement and I would see that he wants to implement that in all of its parts.”

Ms Hargey was asked on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programmes whether Sinn Fein will refuse to co-operate on the nomination of new ministers this week if they do not receive a commitment implementing Irish language legislation in this mandate.

“I think the focus now is to make sure that all of the parties, there are five parties in the Executive, I think there is an overwhelming view within the broader community that they want to see these changes come forward, they want to see the implementation of the agreement that was laid down and got power-sharing restored again,” she said.

Pressed on the question, Ms Hargey said: “Our focus is on the implementation of the agreement, our focus is making sure that the power-sharing institutions work, our focus is to make sure that the five-party Executive can work on the implementation of those agreements.

“Mary-Lou has written to the party leaders this week asking for an urgent meeting to look at the implementation going forward.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hargey confirmed she is considering appointing a stand-alone gambling commissioner for Northern Ireland, after she announced reforms to gambling laws in the region last week.

The legislation, which will be introduced by the minister in the Assembly in the next few weeks, relaxes some of the restrictions around gambling, including allowing bookmakers and bingo clubs to open on Sundays and Good Friday.

It will also create powers to impose a statutory levy on gambling operators and establish a mandatory code of practice for those holding gambling licenses, while it will be an offence to permit children to play gaming machines.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Ms Hargey added: “We are looking, yes, to bring forward the introduction of a commissioner. And as I say, I want to make sure it is as robust as possible, and they have the teeth in order to do the job in the time ahead.”